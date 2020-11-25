LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LEG Immobilien’s FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $138.00 on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.