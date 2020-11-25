Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.45

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.45 and last traded at $85.45, with a volume of 126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

