Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

