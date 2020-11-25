LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Plans GBX 2.10 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LMP opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.90. LondonMetric Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

Get LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.