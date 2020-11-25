Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $57,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,117 shares of company stock worth $15,056,391. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $285.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

