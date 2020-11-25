Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,984 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Burlington Stores worth $44,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.42.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

