Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,763 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

