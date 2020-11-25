Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Raised by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 58.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lumentum by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lumentum by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $594,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

