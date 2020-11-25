Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT Raised to $34.00 at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.