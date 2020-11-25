Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.17

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 33163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

