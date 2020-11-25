Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.74

Shares of Lynas Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 81156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lynas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Lynas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

