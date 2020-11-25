Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $63.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.54, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

