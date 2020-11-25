Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

