Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 45.1%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price shot up 45.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.92. 55,136,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 8,614,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

