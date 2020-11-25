Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 22,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. TheStreet cut Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Matador Resources stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 4.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.