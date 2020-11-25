MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

MKC.V opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.48. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $211.00.

Get MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.