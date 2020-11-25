McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.80

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MCKS opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. McKay Securities Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 286 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $179.25 million and a PE ratio of -11.29.

In other McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) news, insider Jon Austen purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,797 ($12,799.84).

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) Company Profile

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of the South East of England and London.

