Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

