Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

