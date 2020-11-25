Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

MPB opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $110,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

