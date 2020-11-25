Mizuho Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $147.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $172.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.