Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $98.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,806 shares of company stock worth $43,722,518. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,345,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.