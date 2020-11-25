Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.