Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

