Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 53,236 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $88.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

