Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 20.1% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $271.58 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

