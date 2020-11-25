Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Equal Weight

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

