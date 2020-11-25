Morgan Stanley Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $131.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $121.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

