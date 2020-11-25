Morgan Stanley Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $120.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

