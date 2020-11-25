Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last ninety days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.