Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.31

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.31 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 567038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.