Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 776 ($10.14) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 657.84.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.999983 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,645.73 ($3,456.66). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £298.40 ($389.86). Insiders acquired a total of 905 shares of company stock valued at $643,590 over the last three months.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.