MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €147.00 by Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.14 ($186.05).

ETR MTX opened at €208.50 ($245.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €153.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

