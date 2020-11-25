Nabtesco Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NCTKF opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. Nabtesco has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

