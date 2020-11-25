Nasdaq, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

NDAQ stock opened at $127.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

