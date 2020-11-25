National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) stock opened at C$6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Extendicare Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

