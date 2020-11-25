National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.44.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$75.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.60.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

