National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NTIOF stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.31%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.