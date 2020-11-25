National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 975 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) received a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 926.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 905.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

