Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

