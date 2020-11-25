Needham & Company LLC Increases fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Price Target to $30.00

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.