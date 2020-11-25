Needham & Company LLC Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $315.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 increased their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $273.01 on Monday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,363 shares of company stock worth $59,605,269. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

