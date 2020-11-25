Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Nexo has a total market cap of $138.25 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00107165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00178078 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, Allbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.