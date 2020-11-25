Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 231 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of THD opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.