Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 38,553 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 969.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 57,702 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,991,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $214.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

