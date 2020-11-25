Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 1,705 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.