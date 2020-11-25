Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 4,704 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 540,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,889 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 608,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.