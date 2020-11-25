Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 376,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

