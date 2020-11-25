Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,188 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 130,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 38.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

KOS opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $798.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.