Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,188 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 54.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 287,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,909 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

KOS opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $798.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

